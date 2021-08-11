Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target Raised to C$21.50 at Laurentian

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Laurentian from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UNS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Uni-Select to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.14.

Uni-Select stock opened at C$18.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$762.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.36. Uni-Select has a 52 week low of C$5.21 and a 52 week high of C$18.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$468.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$470.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uni-Select will post 0.7947487 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

