Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$17.00 to C$20.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Uni-Select traded as high as C$17.88 and last traded at C$17.79, with a volume of 40521 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.35.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UNS. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Laurentian lifted their price target on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.22. The company has a market cap of C$762.97 million and a PE ratio of -29.36.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$468.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$470.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uni-Select Inc. will post 0.7947487 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uni-Select (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

