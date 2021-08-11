Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 978 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 61,016 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.50.

Shares of UNP opened at $221.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.31.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

