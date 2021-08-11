United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 166.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,814 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 1,727,565.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,359,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359,430 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 27,223.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,382,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362,784 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 131.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,385,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 785,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 570.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 779,926 shares during the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on UMC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Macquarie upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Microelectronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

NYSE:UMC opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $11.71.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 22.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a $0.2854 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.38%.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

