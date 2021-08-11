Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ UBX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 251,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,898. The firm has a market cap of $201.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.22. Unity Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.20.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UBX shares. Citigroup raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.