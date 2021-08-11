Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.09.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $107.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion and a PE ratio of -92.37. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.24.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $3,190,063.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,056,546. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $20,387,943.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,766,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,604,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,163,709 shares of company stock worth $114,948,688 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 150.2% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

