Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lowered its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 18.3% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.67.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $204.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $161.01 and a 1-year high of $262.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.58.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

