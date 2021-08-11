UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.23) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.23) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.91). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.89) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.07) EPS.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of URGN stock opened at $15.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.13. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $320.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.20.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.07). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 604.78% and a negative return on equity of 106.99%.

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $39,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,625. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $10,073,000. Horton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 58.6% in the first quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 619,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 228,847 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 295.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 291,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 218,101 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,544,000 after purchasing an additional 141,114 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the first quarter valued at $1,233,000. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.