Urus Trading Down 15.9% This Week (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 11th. In the last week, Urus has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One Urus coin can now be bought for $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Urus has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Urus Profile

Urus (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

