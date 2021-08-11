Usca Ria LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Portman Ridge Finance were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 52.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 520,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 180,264 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 19.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 41,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

PTMN opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $185.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

