Usca Ria LLC Makes New Investment in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2021

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Usca Ria LLC owned about 0.18% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 16,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $339,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUST opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.67. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $23.35.

