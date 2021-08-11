Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Purchases 235 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,043,000 after buying an additional 4,786,073 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10,082.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,787,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000,000 after buying an additional 3,750,600 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,618,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,136,766,000 after buying an additional 2,079,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,894,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,837,000 after buying an additional 1,603,100 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.12. The company had a trading volume of 156,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,943,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.95. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $69.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.