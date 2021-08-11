Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.2% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.5% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 67,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,737,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,801,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.24. 94,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,861,988. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.21 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $161.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

