Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 15,705 shares.The stock last traded at $26.00 and had previously closed at $26.66.

Several brokerages have commented on VALN. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Valneva in a report on Monday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.98 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Valneva SE will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Valneva stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 56,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 0.11% of Valneva as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

