Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.860-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.94 billion-$2.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valvoline from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.75.

Get Valvoline alerts:

NYSE:VVV opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.07. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.