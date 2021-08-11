Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 5.1% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,809,000 after buying an additional 170,311 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,307,000 after buying an additional 36,298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,805,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,616,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,817,000 after buying an additional 38,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,354,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.68. 49,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,505. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $124.14 and a 1-year high of $160.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.50.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

