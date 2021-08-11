Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 1.2% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,231,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,610,000 after acquiring an additional 76,995 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,259,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,826,000 after acquiring an additional 49,973 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,721,000 after buying an additional 55,553 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 772,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,618,000 after purchasing an additional 74,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 698,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,528,000 after buying an additional 138,264 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,275. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.24. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $122.45 and a twelve month high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.