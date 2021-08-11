Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Ridgewood Investments LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $436,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,310. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.17 and a fifty-two week high of $243.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.