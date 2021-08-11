Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,029 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.1% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,190,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,447,000 after buying an additional 1,416,286 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,865,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,148,000 after purchasing an additional 694,098 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,739,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,326,000 after purchasing an additional 378,885 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,561,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,438,000 after purchasing an additional 201,333 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,806,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,132,000 after purchasing an additional 171,669 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.41. 12,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,821. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

