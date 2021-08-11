Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 79,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 34,345 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 34,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 210,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,317,000 after acquiring an additional 33,331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.84. 133,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,465,806. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $107.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.45.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

