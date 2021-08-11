Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $157,039,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $91,062,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 579,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,932,000 after purchasing an additional 40,095 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 460,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,064,000 after purchasing an additional 36,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,727.0% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 426,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,300,000 after purchasing an additional 411,693 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $82.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,454. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

