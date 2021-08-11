Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Raised by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

VB opened at $223.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.86.

