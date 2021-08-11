Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s 2nd Largest Position

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.1% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after acquiring an additional 605,137 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,520,000 after buying an additional 492,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,531,000 after buying an additional 57,724 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,222,000 after buying an additional 83,681 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,733,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,311,000 after purchasing an additional 186,868 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $407.61. 215,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,937,118. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $295.04 and a 12-month high of $407.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $396.30.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

