Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Increased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $407.97. The company had a trading volume of 38,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,937,118. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.30. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $295.04 and a 12-month high of $407.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.