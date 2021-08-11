Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,794 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.9% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,520,000 after purchasing an additional 492,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,724 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,222,000 after purchasing an additional 83,681 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,733,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,311,000 after purchasing an additional 186,868 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $407.81. 47,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,937,118. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $396.30. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $407.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

