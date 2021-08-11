Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,023,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,084,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $407.85. The stock had a trading volume of 240,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,937,118. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $396.30. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $407.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.