Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $20.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Vapotherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Vapotherm updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:VAPO opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. Vapotherm has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $38.46. The company has a market capitalization of $676.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of -1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Vapotherm news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas W. Smith acquired 94,264 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,247,253.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 122,232 shares of company stock worth $2,839,042. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vapotherm stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.