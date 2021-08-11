Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Vast Resources (LON:VAST) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON:VAST opened at GBX 6.95 ($0.09) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £14.80 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.52. Vast Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 24.30 ($0.32).

In other Vast Resources news, insider Paul Fletcher bought 365,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £25,550 ($33,381.24).

Vast Resources plc explores for and develops mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, diamond, copper, lead, molybdenum, and zinc deposits. Its principal projects are the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania and the Chiadzwa Community diamond concession situated in Zimbabwe.

