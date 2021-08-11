Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)’s stock price rose 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.08 and last traded at $7.94. Approximately 66,181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,423,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

VLDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.64.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Sally Frykman sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $29,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $2,497,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,520,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,610,034.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,549,870 shares of company stock worth $56,152,459 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter worth about $116,000. 12.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

