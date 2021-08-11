Veriti Management LLC Acquires 281 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,029,000 after purchasing an additional 716,260 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $137,707,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $107,308,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,194,000 after buying an additional 445,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $69,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $6,615,132.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $92,866,849.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total transaction of $14,165,867.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,271,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX opened at $232.62 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $232.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.28. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

