Veriti Management LLC Acquires 388 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $801,071.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,047 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $65.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 139.75 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.05.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. OTR Global raised shares of Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.