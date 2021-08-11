Veriti Management LLC Acquires 5,584 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 341,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,862,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,404,000 after acquiring an additional 108,889 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,440,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,489,000 after acquiring an additional 57,265 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.7% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 222,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 17,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,607 shares of company stock worth $1,193,058. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMI. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.09.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

