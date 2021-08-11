Veriti Management LLC Buys 56,965 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 87.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,965 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

NYSE:MUFG opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

