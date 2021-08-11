Veriti Management LLC Has $576,000 Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,120 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,486,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,992,000 after acquiring an additional 96,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,022,000 after acquiring an additional 95,427 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Allstate by 18.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,813,000 after buying an additional 728,870 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate by 7.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,516,000 after buying an additional 231,291 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALL opened at $134.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $86.51 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.07.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 22.00%.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALL. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

