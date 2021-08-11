Veriti Management LLC Purchases 11,108 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,623,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,554,000 after acquiring an additional 135,560 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 16.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,704,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,780,000 after buying an additional 1,344,457 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 52.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,510,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,353,000 after buying an additional 3,291,412 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 211.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,085,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,242,000 after buying an additional 4,131,637 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 17.0% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,269,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,028,000 after buying an additional 766,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.

NYSE SJR opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.10. Shaw Communications Inc. has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $30.41.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 16.75%. Shaw Communications’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0797 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

