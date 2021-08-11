Veriti Management LLC Takes $720,000 Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 7.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SCCO shares. Barclays raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC raised shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $88,143.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,324. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock worth $392,933 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCCO opened at $66.53 on Wednesday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $43.26 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.65.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.93%.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

