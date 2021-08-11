Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Hits New 1-Year High at $70.61

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.61 and last traded at $70.07, with a volume of 896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.79.

VRTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 0.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 14.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

