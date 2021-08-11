Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,005 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 43,724 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,228 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 55,621 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 19,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.78. 214,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,859,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.24. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $230.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,664 shares of company stock valued at $262,615 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

