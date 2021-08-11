Versant Capital Management Inc Increases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,285,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $49.69.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.