Versant Capital Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,288 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $477,895,000. Wind River Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $68,928,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 358.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 470,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,795,000 after purchasing an additional 368,040 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,532,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $33,523,000.

Shares of VT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.50. The stock had a trading volume of 30,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,669. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $77.64 and a 52-week high of $105.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

