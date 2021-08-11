Versant Capital Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 108.7% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $53,434,000 after purchasing an additional 995,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 217.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $552,633,000 after purchasing an additional 566,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after buying an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,595,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,065,408,000 after acquiring an additional 348,448 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 target price (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 target price (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $579.72.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $2.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $707.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,082,781. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $653.14.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total value of $7,110,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,906,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $38,960,554. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.