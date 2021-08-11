Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 871 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in GameStop were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GME shares. Wedbush increased their price target on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. GameStop has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $51.86.

NYSE GME traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $157.63. 33,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,004,273. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.40 and a beta of -2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.86. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

