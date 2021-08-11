Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) PT Raised to $60.00

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $54.30 on Monday. Viasat has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $61.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,357.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.16.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Viasat will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

