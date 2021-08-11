Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Hits New 12-Month High at $122.00

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $122.00 and last traded at $121.00, with a volume of 116319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.54.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VICR shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vicor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.56. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.83 and a beta of 0.68.
In other Vicor news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total value of $35,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,898,181 shares in the company, valued at $999,716,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,418 shares of company stock valued at $21,045,860 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Vicor by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vicor Company Profile (NASDAQ:VICR)
Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
See Also: Call Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.