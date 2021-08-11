Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Hits New 12-Month High at $122.00

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $122.00 and last traded at $121.00, with a volume of 116319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.54.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VICR shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vicor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.56. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vicor news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total value of $35,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,898,181 shares in the company, valued at $999,716,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,418 shares of company stock valued at $21,045,860 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Vicor by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

