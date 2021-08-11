Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Given New $42.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VCTR. B. Riley raised their price target on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Victory Capital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of VCTR opened at $34.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.52. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Victory Capital by 74.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Victory Capital by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Victory Capital by 65.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

