Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Given New $42.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.24% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VCTR. B. Riley raised their price target on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Victory Capital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.
Shares of VCTR opened at $34.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.52. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.
About Victory Capital
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.
