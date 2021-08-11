VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDC) Shares Up 0.7%

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDC)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.22 and last traded at $66.17. 24,887 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 59,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.74.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.16.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.