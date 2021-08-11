Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

Get Victrex alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Victrex to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Victrex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $36.32 price target on shares of Victrex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victrex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.66.

OTCMKTS:VTXPF remained flat at $$33.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Victrex has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.29.

About Victrex

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victrex (VTXPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.