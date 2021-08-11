Vigilare Wealth Management Acquires 320 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,664,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 93,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 170,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,561,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $217.88. The stock had a trading volume of 229,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $119.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.29. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.65 and a 52-week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.68%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

