Vigilare Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,746 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.0% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,471,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.03, for a total transaction of $28,062,219.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,319,070 shares of company stock worth $793,504,575. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.19. The stock had a trading volume of 248,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,401,340. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.