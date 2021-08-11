Vigilare Wealth Management Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $42.11. 1,044,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,262,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.10. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

